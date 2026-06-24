London orders Nirav Modi pay Bank of India over $11.5m
Business
Big news from London: fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi has been ordered to pay Bank of India over $11.5 million, including interest, for a loan linked to his Dubai company.
The court backed BoI's claim, saying the guarantee is valid under Indian law, a solid win for the bank after years of chasing Modi.
Nirav Modi fights UK extradition
Modi's been fighting extradition to India while stuck in UK custody on separate fraud charges tied to a massive $2 billion scam at Punjab National Bank.
He argued health issues and prison transfers made it tough to follow court orders, but the judge wasn't swayed.
Indian agencies are still pushing hard for his return so he can face trial back home.