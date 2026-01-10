Looming 500% US tariff could endanger Indian apparel exports

Why it matters: Exports, jobs, and global shifts

The US buys nearly 1 in 3 pieces of Indian apparel—so this isn't just about trade numbers.

After last year's 50% tariff, many exporters had to cut prices and reroute shipments just to stay afloat.

Now, with buyers in America already looking for alternatives, regions like Tiruppur (a major hub for Indian knitwear) are worried about jobs and stability if the new tariff kicks in.

Even so, some manufacturers are pushing through by offering discounts and trying to keep business moving despite all the uncertainty.