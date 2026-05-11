Lord's Mark Industries launches India's 1st AI-powered dialysis system

Renalyx CE-certified with 50 centers planned

The new ecosystem offers real-time tracking, smart alerts, and personalized treatment for each patient. Built for Indian needs and CE-certified, the Renalyx Machine is all about fast rollout across hospitals.

Lord's Mark Industries plans to open 50 centers by March 2027 and aims to take this tech global after US Food and Drug Administration approval.

As their M.D., Sachidanand Upadhyay puts it, they want India to be a leader in AI-driven medical devices, pretty inspiring stuff!