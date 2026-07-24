Lord's Mark to issue over 10L shares at ₹158
Business
Lord's Mark Industries is set to issue over 10 lakh new shares at ₹158 apiece, as part of a deal with Bennett, Coleman and Co.
This price marks the value at which the media company chose to convert its share rights into actual equity: basically, it's betting on Lord's Mark's future growth.
Sachidanand Upadhyay says valuation shows confidence
The company isn't just about one thing: it's active in health care, diagnostics, MedTech, dialysis, renewable energy, and more. Its focus lately has been on new products and smart investments.
Managing Director Sachidanand Upadhyay says this valuation shows big players believe in its vision for long-term value.
For context: its shares closed at ₹94 after a small bump on Friday.