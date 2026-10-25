L'Oreal expands CeraVe and La Roche-Posay across more Indian cities
Business
L'Oreal is stepping up its game in India by making its skincare brands like CeraVe and La Roche-Posay available in more cities and speeding up deliveries to meet growing demand.
CEO Nicolas Hieronimus says the company's digital-first focus and stronger team are driving a real turnaround.
Innovist acquisition, Nykaa tie-up, 19.2% growth
L'Oreal has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Innovist to strengthen its access to the country's rapidly evolving digital-first beauty market and teamed up with Nykaa to support homegrown beauty brands.
This mix of global expertise and local flavor helped L'Oreal see 19.2% growth in the region in the third quarter of 2026 (especially for haircare and skincare), showing that Indian consumers are loving the new approach.