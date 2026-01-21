L'Oreal's 1st global beauty-tech hub is coming to Hyderabad

This center will create AI-powered beauty solutions for L'Oreal worldwide, focusing on cutting-edge tech like generative and agentic AI . With a ₹3,500 crore ($383 million) investment planned through 2030, it'll generate around 2,000 high-skill jobs—think AI specialists and engineers.

Why does it matter for India?

The Hyderabad hub will build tech from India for the world and help boost local talent in AI and digital fields.

It also lines up with the 2026 India-France Year of Innovation and supports Telangana's push to become a go-to spot for global tech leaders.