L'Oreal's 1st global beauty-tech hub is coming to Hyderabad
Business
L'Oreal is setting up its world-first beauty-tech hub in Hyderabad, announced January 2026 at the World Economic Forum.
This move puts India on the global map for innovation in beauty and tech.
What's special about this hub?
This center will create AI-powered beauty solutions for L'Oreal worldwide, focusing on cutting-edge tech like generative and agentic AI.
With a ₹3,500 crore ($383 million) investment planned through 2030, it'll generate around 2,000 high-skill jobs—think AI specialists and engineers.