Nearly half of IPO-bound Indian start-ups are loss-making

In a year of high public market activity, nearly half of the Indian start-ups eyeing an IPO are still in the red. Out of 42 companies that either filed their draft red herring prospectuses with SEBI or are preparing to do so, 21 reported net losses in their latest financials. The list includes popular names like PhysicsWallah, Meesho, Flipkart , PhonePe, and Zepto .

Financial impact Combined net loss of ₹12,000 crore The 21 loss-making start-ups have a staggering combined net loss of over ₹12,000 crore. This is largely driven by Flipkart, PhonePe, Zepto and Zetwerk. Companies are not required to show a net profit for listing. However, the National Stock Exchange mandates that they must have an operating profit or EBITDA for at least two out of the three preceding financial years. There are alternate routes for loss-making companies to proceed with their IPO plans despite not meeting this specific criterion.

Investor perspective Operating metrics more meaningful than net profit Punit Shah, managing partner at venture debt fund Alteria Capital, said start-ups prioritize growth and customer acquisition over short-term profits. He said unlike traditional manufacturing firms that capitalize large costs on their balance sheets, start-ups channel most of their spending into growth. This often makes them appear loss-making despite being profitable at a unit economics level. Hence, operating metrics are more meaningful to look at than net profit.

Market trends Retail participation expected to be strong Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said factors like strong unit economics, scalability, positive cash flows and working capital management make start-ups more attractive to investors. She expects the current wave of start-up IPOs to attract strong retail participation despite profitability concerns. "Retail investors are increasingly drawn to high-growth opportunities and are willing to invest in companies with promising business models and long-term potential," she added.