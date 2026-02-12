Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany fined $24.9 million for data breaches

Breaches at luxury brands

Louis Vuitton Korea faces the biggest fine—21.4 billion won—after hackers stole names, phone numbers, and birthdays of 3.6 million customers by exploiting weak remote login security.

Dior Korea was fined 12.2 billion won for a phishing attack that leaked info from about 1.95 million users, and the company was unaware of the incident for three months.

Tiffany Korea also slipped up on phishing protections and owes 2.4 billion won after exposing details of about 4,600 users.

Poor management of cloud software and skipping basic security steps like one-time passwords made these breaches possible.