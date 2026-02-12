Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany fined $24.9 million for data breaches
South Korea just fined Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany a combined $24.9 million for major data breaches that exposed millions of customers' personal info.
The country's privacy watchdog announced the penalties in February 2026, after finding these brands failed to protect user data.
Breaches at luxury brands
Louis Vuitton Korea faces the biggest fine—21.4 billion won—after hackers stole names, phone numbers, and birthdays of 3.6 million customers by exploiting weak remote login security.
Dior Korea was fined 12.2 billion won for a phishing attack that leaked info from about 1.95 million users, and the company was unaware of the incident for three months.
Tiffany Korea also slipped up on phishing protections and owes 2.4 billion won after exposing details of about 4,600 users.
Poor management of cloud software and skipping basic security steps like one-time passwords made these breaches possible.
Fast food chains also penalized
Big food brands like Starbucks, Burger King, McDonald's, and Mega MGC Coffee were also fined for mishandling customer info—like collecting data from minors without consent or spamming people who never signed up for marketing messages.