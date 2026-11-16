External debt of developing countries hits record $9.4T: World Bank
What's the story
The external debt of low- and middle-income countries has hit a record high of $9.4 trillion in 2025, according to the World Bank's International Debt Report 2026. The figure is a 5.5% increase from $8.9 trillion in 2024, marking the sharpest annual rise since 2021. The surge is attributed to increased borrowing, a resurgence of private lending, and the impact of a declining US dollar on reported debt values.
Increased burden
Debt servicing costs escalate
The World Bank's report also highlights a continuous rise in the cost of servicing this debt.
Total debt service payments, covering both principal and interest, rose 1.9% to $1.4 trillion in 2025. This marks the fifth consecutive annual increase.
Between 2022 and 2025, these countries paid around $436.1 billion more toward their debt than they received in new financing, further stressing their external finances.
Financial strain
Soaring borrowing costs
The World Bank has sounded alarm bells over the rising borrowing costs for some of the world's poorest economies.
Countries eligible for financing from the International Development Association (IDA) faced an average interest rate of 8.2% on new commitments in 2025, the highest since the late 1980s.
Bondholder borrowing was even more expensive, with average interest rates hitting 9.4% during this period.
Lending resurgence
Resurgence of private creditors
The report also notes a strong return of private creditors to developing economies.
Debt owed by low- and middle-income countries to private creditors rose 5.2% to $5 trillion in 2025.
Public-sector bond issuances surged by an impressive 34.6% to $250.6 billion, the highest since 2021, showing a renewed interest from investors in these nations' financial markets.