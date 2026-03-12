LPG crisis: Swiggy, restaurant stocks feel heat; 30% eateries shut
A sudden commercial LPG shortage has forced many restaurants in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Lucknow to shut down, sending shares of Eternal Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd. down by up to 2.3%.
The Gig Workers Association (GIPSWU) said more than 50-60% of orders have been impacted, while the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) warned the shortage could trigger major closures if things don't improve soon.
Gig workers and investors feel the pinch
If you love ordering food or work in the gig economy, this shortage stings.
With 20-30% of Mumbai's restaurants already closed (and more expected), gig workers risk losing income as delivery demand drops sharply.
Investors are also worried about how this will hit company earnings.
Qatar's supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions
The shortage started after an attack on Qatar Energy's Ras Laffan complex led to supply disruptions in early March.
With distributors pausing supplies amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, India is now scrambling for alternatives, including possible imports from the US or Canada, to keep kitchens running.