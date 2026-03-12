LPG crisis: Swiggy, restaurant stocks feel heat; 30% eateries shut Business Mar 12, 2026

A sudden commercial LPG shortage has forced many restaurants in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Lucknow to shut down, sending shares of Eternal Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd. down by up to 2.3%.

The Gig Workers Association (GIPSWU) said more than 50-60% of orders have been impacted, while the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) warned the shortage could trigger major closures if things don't improve soon.