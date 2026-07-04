LPIL opens ₹742cr IPO from July 9 to 13
Business
Laser Power & Infra Ltd. (LPIL), which makes power cables and conductors, is opening its IPO from July nine to July 13, aiming to raise ₹742 crore.
The offer includes fresh shares worth ₹542 crore and ₹200 crore sold by existing promoters.
LPIL funds to repay ₹490cr debt
Most of the cash raised will help LPIL pay off ₹490 crore in debt and cover company expenses.
LPIL runs three factories in West Bengal, pulling in ₹2,326 crore in revenue and ₹151 crore in profit in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026), with a solid order book of over ₹3,200 crore.
They've also teamed up with TS Conductor to make next-generation, energy-efficient wires: good timing since India's cables market is growing fast thanks to big infrastructure projects.