L&T aims to generate $1 billion annual revenue from data centers

L&T's roadmap for data center expansion

Right now, L&T runs a 30MW center in Chennai but wants to hit 100MW by 2027.

They're investing $2.5 billion over five years and plan to reach 180MW by 2028, then scale up to 250MW in 2029, and finally land at their goal of 350MW in 2030.

They also announced a partnership with NVIDIA to build gigawatt-scale data centers in the country.