L&T aims to generate $1 billion annual revenue from data centers
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is going big on data centers, aiming to pull in $1 billion a year by 2030.
L&T plans a phased expansion to 350 megawatts of capacity and has announced a partnership with NVIDIA to build gigawatt-scale data centers in the country.
L&T's roadmap for data center expansion
Right now, L&T runs a 30MW center in Chennai but wants to hit 100MW by 2027.
They're investing $2.5 billion over five years and plan to reach 180MW by 2028, then scale up to 250MW in 2029, and finally land at their goal of 350MW in 2030.
