L&T Buildings and Factories to execute Hyderabad Mumbai Karnataka projects

Hyderabad 55-floor towers Worli 63-floor tower

In Hyderabad, L&T is set to build 10 residential towers with 55 floors each (yep, skyscraper vibes), plus clubhouses and basements.

Over in Mumbai's Worli area, they'll construct a luxury tower that soars up to 63 floors.

And in Karnataka, the plan includes residential villas and a swanky new hotel.

L&T says these wins highlight their strength in taking on big engineering challenges, even as their shares were trading slightly lower during the session, but are still up for the month.