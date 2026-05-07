L&T Buildings and Factories to execute Hyderabad Mumbai Karnataka projects
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored some multiple large real estate projects, spread across Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Karnataka.
The company's Buildings and Factories team will handle everything from high-rise towers to luxury villas and hotels.
Hyderabad 55-floor towers Worli 63-floor tower
In Hyderabad, L&T is set to build 10 residential towers with 55 floors each (yep, skyscraper vibes), plus clubhouses and basements.
Over in Mumbai's Worli area, they'll construct a luxury tower that soars up to 63 floors.
And in Karnataka, the plan includes residential villas and a swanky new hotel.
L&T says these wins highlight their strength in taking on big engineering challenges, even as their shares were trading slightly lower during the session, but are still up for the month.