L&T Finance launches Pitch Point 2.0 to showcase AI startups
Business
L&T Finance just rolled out Pitch Point 2.0, a platform where AI startups can pitch their coolest ideas to investors and industry leaders ahead of RAISE 2026 in Mumbai this December.
It's all part of L&T Finance's push to stay ahead with tech and AI, giving young companies a real shot at making connections that matter.
Pitch Point finalists set December 1
After winning in 2025, Arrowhead AI is now LTF's voice AI partner across several business verticals, while SpoofSense received valuable feedback to level up their identity verification tools.
If you're building something in AI, applications for Pitch Point 2.0 are open now, with finalists set to be announced on December 1 and present at RAISE 2026.
This could be your chance to get noticed!