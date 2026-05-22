L&T Finance to unveil AI-driven UPI platform this fiscal year
L&T Finance just announced it is launching a new AI-driven UPI payments platform before this fiscal year wraps up.
CEO Sudipta Roy says the QR-based system will make payments easier for its 28 million customers, and it is being built with a partner bank under an NPCI license it got last year.
Platform will add personalized lending features
This platform will let you pay digitally: no need for extra plug-ins or third-party apps.
Upgrades are coming that focus on smarter lending, cross-selling, and using data to personalize services.
Roy shared that instead of chasing the whole market, L&T Finance wants to create unique features for its own customer base.
L&T Finance building private cloud
To keep AI-related expenses down (which have been rising fast), L&T Finance is building its own private cloud.
According to Roy, this move could slash costs to exactly one-third of what big cloud providers charge.
Key applications are planned to move over, with the 18 to 24 months focused on building enough experience and reliability on the private cloud.