L&T Finance to unveil AI-driven UPI platform this fiscal year

This platform will let you pay digitally: no need for extra plug-ins or third-party apps. Upgrades are coming that focus on smarter lending, cross-selling, and using data to personalize services. Roy shared that instead of chasing the whole market, L&T Finance wants to create unique features for its own customer base.

L&T Finance building private cloud

To keep AI-related expenses down (which have been rising fast), L&T Finance is building its own private cloud.

According to Roy, this move could slash costs to exactly one-third of what big cloud providers charge.

Key applications are planned to move over, with the 18 to 24 months focused on building enough experience and reliability on the private cloud.