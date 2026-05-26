L&T GeoStructure lands biggest-ever piling order from JSW Utkal Steel
Business
L&T GeoStructure just landed some major deals, including its biggest-ever piling order from JSW Utkal Steel for a massive steel plant in Odisha.
The project is pretty intense: about 3 million meters of piling need to be done for crucial parts like the blast furnace and steel melting shop, all on a tight timeline.
L&T GeoStructure builds shipyards and marina
Besides the steel plant, L&T GeoStructure is building ship repair facilities in Patna and Varanasi for IWAI, featuring an 800-ton boat hoist to keep vessels running smoothly on National Waterway-1.
Plus, they're teaming up with Mumbai Port Authority to create India's first yacht marina at Mumbai Harbour, a move that's set to boost maritime tourism and support the country's blue economy vision.