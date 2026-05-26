L&T GeoStructure lands biggest-ever piling order from JSW Utkal Steel Business May 26, 2026

L&T GeoStructure just landed some major deals, including its biggest-ever piling order from JSW Utkal Steel for a massive steel plant in Odisha.

The project is pretty intense: about 3 million meters of piling need to be done for crucial parts like the blast furnace and steel melting shop, all on a tight timeline.