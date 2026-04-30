L&T Semiconductor Technologies joins imec global automotive chip packaging initiative
Business
L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) is now part of a global initiative with IMEC to rethink how car chips are built.
By using new packaging technology, they're aiming to make car electronics more powerful and ready for things like self-driving features and smarter in-car systems, basically moving beyond the old-school chip designs.
LTSCT will create safety reference designs
This partnership isn't just about better chips: it's about setting new standards for safer, more efficient cars worldwide.
Sandeep Kumar, LTSCT's CEO, says it will help create reference designs focused on safety and energy savings.
Plus, with LTSCT involved, India is stepping up its game in automotive electronics as the world shifts toward modular chip designs for connected vehicles.