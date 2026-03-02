L&T shares fall nearly 7% on Iran war worries
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares dropped nearly 7% on Monday, March 02, 2026, marking their sharpest fall in almost a year and wiping out recent gains.
The stock is now down 11% from its all-time high last week.
Analysts say order book is strong
Most of L&T's overseas business comes from the Middle East, so fresh US-Israel strikes on Iran have investors worried about project delays, cost spikes, and supply issues.
Even with these headwinds, analysts say L&T's order book is strong and spread across different sectors—so while the situation is tense, the company isn't out for the count.
Impact of international events on markets
Rising crude prices and global uncertainty are making big investors sell off after L&T's recent run-up on steady domestic order inflows, a supportive capex cycle, and broad demand.
For anyone following markets or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that international events can shake up even solid companies.