L&T Technology Services Q2 profit ₹548.2cr and revenue ₹3,040cr
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) just reported a 53.7% QoQ rise in second-quarter net profit, hitting ₹548.2 crore, way above what analysts expected.
Revenue also climbed to ₹3,040 crore, showing steady growth for the company.
LTTS AI deals majority, ₹20 dividend
Most of LTTS's latest big contracts came from AI-focused projects, making up over half of deals worth more than $200 million.
The company's margins improved too, and shareholders get an interim dividend of ₹20 per share (with October 27, 2026, as the record date).
LTTS is also teaming up with NVIDIA on an Engineering Intelligence Lab and has filed over 250 AI-related patents.
Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director of LTTS, sounds upbeat about more growth ahead, aiming for 13% to 15% annual growth over the next five years while keeping margins strong.