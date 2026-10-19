L&T Technology Services Q2 profit ₹548.2cr and revenue ₹3,040cr

Most of LTTS's latest big contracts came from AI-focused projects, making up over half of deals worth more than $200 million.

The company's margins improved too, and shareholders get an interim dividend of ₹20 per share (with October 27, 2026, as the record date).

LTTS is also teaming up with NVIDIA on an Engineering Intelligence Lab and has filed over 250 AI-related patents.

Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director of LTTS, sounds upbeat about more growth ahead, aiming for 13% to 15% annual growth over the next five years while keeping margins strong.