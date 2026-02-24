L&T to build India's 1st gravitational wave observatory
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just landed a massive contract—up to ₹2,500 crore—to help build the LIGO-India Observatory in Maharashtra.
This is a big science project that could put India on the global map for gravitational wave research.
L&T will design and build the entire facility
L&T will handle everything from designing and building super-sensitive infrastructure to making and installing an 8km-long vacuum beam tube (think: a giant, high-tech tunnel).
They'll also set up all the key systems—mechanical, electrical, HVAC, fire safety, and more—to keep things running smoothly.
The whole thing should be ready in about four years.
The project will enhance India's role in global scientific community
This win shows off L&T's skills with tough science projects and boosts India's role in cutting-edge gravitational-wave research.
It's expected to strengthen India's research capabilities and contribute to international efforts in gravitational-wave detection.