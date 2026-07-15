L&T to roll out Microsoft Copilot to over 137,000 staff
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is rolling out Microsoft Copilot licenses to over 137,000 of its staff (more than 80% of the company) by December 2026.
The idea is to make work smoother and more collaborative for everyone, according to an announcement from L&T's IT arm on July 15.
Part of Lakshya 31 growth plan
This rollout is a key part of L&T's Lakshya 31 plan, which aims to nearly double revenue by FY31.
Copilot helps with everything from HR tasks to sales and decision-making, and L&T has already given out about 100,000 licenses internally.
They are not alone: big Indian IT firms like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro are also embracing AI tools in a big way this year.