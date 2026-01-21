L&T Vyoma launches 40MW green data center in Navi Mumbai
L&T Vyoma just broke ground on a massive, eco-friendly data center in Navi Mumbai—think 40MW of power, ready for AI and cloud workloads.
This is only phase one of a planned 100MW campus, showing how fast India's digital infrastructure is scaling up.
Why does it matter?
This new data center is planned to integrate renewable energy and uses advanced cooling to keep things efficient and green.
Part of a broader program for which L&T has projected a ₹10,000 crore net capital outlay, it's part of L&T Vyoma's bigger plan to build sustainable tech hubs across India.
As their CFO R Shankar Raman puts it, "Digital infrastructure is the bedrock of national progress."
For anyone interested in tech or climate action, this move sets the bar for future-ready digital spaces in India.