L&T wins over ₹15,000cr TenneT offshore framework with Hitachi Energy
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a massive over ₹15,000 crore framework agreement from TenneT.
Teaming up with Hitachi Energy, L&T will handle engineering to installation for the offshore converter platforms and infrastructure, key tech that helps bring wind energy from the sea to land.
The news drops right before L&T's first-quarter earnings, so all eyes are on it.
Four North Sea projects 8 GW
The partnership covers four projects in the Netherlands and Germany, including IJmuiden Ver Alpha, Nederwiek 1, Nederwiek 3, and LanWin 5.
Together, these four projects will channel enough wind power (8 GW at 525 kV) from the North Sea to transfer renewable energy to onshore power grids.
L&T says this is a major step in helping Europe hit its green energy goals using its engineering skills and Hitachi's advanced tech.