L&T wins ₹10,000-15,000cr deal to build India's largest AI cluster

The new facility will be built by L&T's subsidiary, LTN Compute, under Vyoma. AI at a huge gigawatt-scale campus. Phase one starts with 250-megawatt capacity and power infrastructure ready for expansion.

With high-speed networking and ultra-low latency connections, the setup could put India on the map as an AI powerhouse.

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, Larsen & Toubro, said, "Artificial Intelligence is becoming foundational to every industry and AI Factories will power this transformation. Our deployment of an NVIDIA B300 AI Factory for Together AI marks a significant milestone in L&T's Gigawatt AI Infrastructure Mission and reinforces our commitment to making India a global hub for next-generation AI infrastructure," while Together AI's CEO said he trusts L&T to pull off this big leap forward.