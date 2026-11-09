L&T wins ₹2,500cr Noida Aqua Line 15.1km, 10 stations
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a major win: it's building the next stretch of Noida's Metro Aqua Line.
The order, worth up to ₹2,500 crore, covers a 15.1km elevated viaduct and 10 new stations, connecting Botanical Garden to Sector-142 and beyond.
L&T calls deals like this "significant" for its business.
L&T revenue ₹78,750cr, profit up 32.5%
The company's on a roll lately, grabbing more contracts in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad worth up to ₹2,500 crore.
Financially, things look strong: its net profit jumped 32.5% last quarter and revenue hit ₹78,750 crore.
Even with a slight dip in profit margins, L&T's shares have climbed 11.5% in the past month (pretty solid momentum overall).