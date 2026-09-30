L&T wins ₹7,500cr Dubai Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor contract
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just landed huge contracts from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, worth up to ₹7,500 crore.
The goal? To build the Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor, making it way easier to get around the city.
By 2028, these new routes should handle around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and over 130,000 trips every day.
Bridges tunnels and new interchange
One project will connect Al Khail Road to Latifa Bint Hamdan Street with new bridges and tunnels for smoother access to Al Meydan Street.
Another will involve the construction of a new interchange and associated at-grade roads, adding fresh roads and even a cycling track stretching out toward Jumeirah.
Travel time 33 to 15 minutes
Travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road is set to drop from 33 minutes down to just 15 minutes, so getting across Dubai should feel a lot quicker and less stressful for everyone.