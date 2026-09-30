L&T wins ₹7,500cr Dubai Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor contract

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just landed huge contracts from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, worth up to ₹7,500 crore.

The goal? To build the Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor, making it way easier to get around the city.

By 2028, these new routes should handle around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and over 130,000 trips every day.