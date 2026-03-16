LTIMindtree collaborates with IIT Kharagpur for AI training programs
Business
LTIMindtree is partnering with IIT Kharagpur to roll out hands-on training programs in artificial intelligence (AI).
By combining real-world industry know-how with top-tier academic insights, they are aiming to help employees get future-ready for an AI-driven job market.
Making AI work in the real world
As businesses everywhere speed up digital transformation, knowing how to actually use AI is a big deal.
This partnership bridges the gap between theory and practical skills, so the next wave of tech talent will not just learn about AI: they will know how to make it work in real life.