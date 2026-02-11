LTIMindtree is now LTIM: What's behind the rebrand

LTM wants to be seen as your go-to "Business Creativity Partner," highlighting the "Outcreate" concept. The rebrand is all about showing off their creative side and signaling bigger ambitions in the digital space.

CEO's take and financial backdrop

CEO Venu Lambu says this new identity lines up with where they're headed and how they want to make an impact.

It comes at a tricky time—profits have taken a hit lately—but steady revenues show they're still holding strong.

