LTIMindtree is now LTIM: What's behind the rebrand
LTIMindtree just hit refresh—it's changing its name to LTM Limited, pending final approvals.
Born from the merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree, this move marks a new chapter for the tech giant under the Larsen & Toubro umbrella.
New name, new game
LTM wants to be seen as your go-to "Business Creativity Partner," highlighting the "Outcreate" concept.
The rebrand is all about showing off their creative side and signaling bigger ambitions in the digital space.
CEO's take and financial backdrop
CEO Venu Lambu says this new identity lines up with where they're headed and how they want to make an impact.
It comes at a tricky time—profits have taken a hit lately—but steady revenues show they're still holding strong.
If you're into tech, startups, or just watching big brands reinvent themselves, this is one to watch.