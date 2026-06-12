LTM launches AI 1000 program to train over 1,000 engineers

LTM offers hands-on training and hackathons

The program picks promising talent through an AI readiness check, then puts them through hands-on learning, hackathons, and real projects.

LTM's CEO Venu Lambu summed it up: "The role of the technology engineer is evolving rapidly. AI 1000 is built with the purpose of enhancing workforce productivity in creating tangible business outcomes,"

With a strong track record in tech training already, LTM hopes this will prepare engineers for the future and give companies the AI boost they need.