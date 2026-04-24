LTM launches Lakshya 31 to double revenue in 5 years
Business
Mumbai-based tech company LTM just rolled out Lakshya 31, its bold new plan to double revenue in five years.
CEO Venu Lambu says the focus is on going all-in with AI: upskilling talent, building stronger expertise, and connecting better with clients are all part of the mix.
LTM posts ₹11,291cr revenue, ₹1,387.3cr profit
LTM pulled in ₹11,291 crore in revenue and ₹1,387.3 crore in profit last quarter, keeping a solid 15.10% margin.
With a market cap topping ₹1.26 lakh crore, they are betting that embracing AI will help them stay ahead of industry shifts and grow well beyond traditional IT services over the five-year Lakshya 31 plan.