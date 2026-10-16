LTM Limited posts 4.8% profit fall as AI surges 47%
Business
LTM Limited just posted a 4.8% drop in net profit for the September quarter, even though its AI business jumped an impressive 47% compared to last year.
The company still managed to bump up overall revenue slightly to ₹11,807.6 crore and announced a ₹25-per-share interim dividend.
LTM Limited adds 20 new clients
CEO and Managing Director Venu Lambu shared that doubling down on AI is paying off, with LTM adding 20 new clients this quarter and boosting its roster of big spenders, now at 172 clients, bringing in over $5 million each.
The company's team remains strong at 88,835 employees, keeping operations efficient as it continues to land major deals in financial services too.