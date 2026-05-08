LTM Ltd. accelerates growth, targets $10 billion revenue by FY31
LTM Ltd. is speeding up its growth plans, now aiming for $10 billion in revenue by FY31 instead of FY32.
The company's latest annual report shows it's betting big on high-value deals and AI-powered services to get there.
For context, LTM just logged $4.76 billion in revenue for FY26—a 6% jump from last year—with manufacturing and resources doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
LTM Ltd. sets board AI governance
LTM is pushing forward despite industry challenges like automation shake-ups and global uncertainties.
They've become the first midsize Indian IT firm to set up formal AI governance at the board level, with special committees keeping an eye on compliance and best practices.
S.N. Subrahmanyan says making LTM "AI-centric" is key for sustainable growth, all while staying disciplined with finances and contracts to manage risks along the way.