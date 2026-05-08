LTM Ltd. accelerates growth, targets $10 billion revenue by FY31

LTM Ltd. sets board AI governance

LTM is pushing forward despite industry challenges like automation shake-ups and global uncertainties.

They've become the first midsize Indian IT firm to set up formal AI governance at the board level, with special committees keeping an eye on compliance and best practices.

S.N. Subrahmanyan says making LTM "AI-centric" is key for sustainable growth, all while staying disciplined with finances and contracts to manage risks along the way.