LTM partners with IICT to boost creative tech education

If you're eyeing a future in creative or tech fields, this is big news. IICT will roll out programs on AI-powered advertising, virtual production, and immersive storytelling. Students get more than theory—they'll work on real projects and score internships that connect them directly with the industry.

Industry insights shaping education

Dr. Sujay Sen from LTM put it simply: "As creativity and technology converge, building industry-ready talent is no longer optional, it's essential. This collaboration with IICT helps us shape a future workforce that can create, scale, and innovate for the global creative economy."

IICT's Dr. Vishwas Deoskar agrees, saying this partnership makes sure students learn what actually matters for today's creative jobs.