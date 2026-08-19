LTTS secures 5-year $75 million+ deal as Q1 profits reach ₹357cr
Business
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) just scored a five-year, over $75 million partnership with a major global tech player.
The deal will see LTTS bring its engineering smarts to the company's product development and digital projects.
After LTTS posted strong first quarter results last month, this news dropped, with profits up 7.4% to ₹357 crore, in line with market expectations.
LTTS center plan draws investor attention
The new deal isn't just about big numbers, it's also about impact. LTTS will enable the creation of a dedicated engineering center to help the tech giant build advanced solutions faster and strengthen its digital game worldwide.
After a solid quarter and this headline partnership, investors are watching LTTS closely.