Lucid Motors lays off 12% of its workforce: Details here
Lucid Motors, the luxury EV brand, is letting go of about 12% of its global team—hundreds out of 6,800 employees—in February 2026.
The move is all about streamlining costs and focusing on turning a profit.
Hourly workers on the manufacturing, logistics, and quality teams are not affected by the cuts.
Laid-off employees will get severance pay and bonuses
Laid-off employees will get severance pay, bonuses, health benefits, and help with the transition.
Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff says Lucid's focus stays on new models and software upgrades—even with these changes.
Despite job cuts, Lucid is pushing ahead with new models
Even as jobs are cut, Lucid's Gravity SUV production is ramping up and a $50k mid-size EV is coming soon.
The company's also expanding robotaxi partnerships with Uber and Nuro in San Francisco.
Meanwhile, there's been big executive turnover, including changes to software leadership, and the company has faced production and quality issues.