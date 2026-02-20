Lucid Motors lays off 12% of its workforce: Details here Business Feb 20, 2026

Lucid Motors, the luxury EV brand, is letting go of about 12% of its global team—hundreds out of 6,800 employees—in February 2026.

The move is all about streamlining costs and focusing on turning a profit.

Hourly workers on the manufacturing, logistics, and quality teams are not affected by the cuts.