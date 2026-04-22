Lufthansa drops 20,000 short haul flights from European summer schedule
Business
Lufthansa is dropping 20,000 short-haul flights from its European summer schedule because jet fuel prices have doubled since the Iran-related conflict began.
The airline says this will help save about 40,000 tons of fuel and slightly reduce its overall flight capacity.
Lufthansa to close CityLine, cancelations continue
Cancelations started back on April 20, 2026, with more expected by early May.
Lufthansa is also shutting down its CityLine unit, grounding older aircraft, and planning to cut thousands of administrative jobs by 2030, all part of a bigger push to handle rising costs and keep things running smoothly.