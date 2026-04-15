Your Lufthansa flight tomorrow might get canceled

Lufthansa passengers may face disruptions this week as the airline's pilots have announced another two-day strike in Germany . The move comes as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and pensions. The pilots' union, Vereinigung Cockpit, has called on its members to stop work on Thursday and Friday. This follows an earlier strike at the start of the week that resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations.

Affected operations These flights will be affected The upcoming strike is likely to disrupt travel plans for passengers across various routes. Flights under Lufthansa's main brand, as well as those operated by its subsidiaries CityLine and Eurowings, will be affected. Even the cargo operations by Lufthansa Cargo are expected to be impacted due to the strike action.

Travel disruptions Major disruptions expected at German airports Travelers connecting via major German hubs may face delays or last-minute schedule changes. The airline has already witnessed several strikes this year, adding to the uncertainty for passengers planning trips through the region. Meanwhile, cabin crew union UFO plans a demonstration in Frankfurt today, coinciding with Lufthansa's centenary celebrations which Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to attend.

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Stalled talks No progress in negotiations with the airline The pilots' union has said there has been no progress in negotiations with the airline. "The situation remains unchanged; there is absolutely no movement on the employers' side," said Andreas Pinheiro, a representative from Vereinigung Cockpit. The pilots are demanding better retirement benefits while the airline insists it needs to cut costs to stay financially viable.

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