Lululemon will open its 1st India store in New Delhi
Lululemon, the Canadian activewear brand known for its stylish performance gear, is opening its very first India store at DLF Promenade, New Delhi, this autumn.
The launch comes through a partnership with Tata CLiQ and will offer apparel for yoga, running, tennis, and golf.
The store also aims to be more than just a shop: it will host community events with fitness groups and brand ambassadors.
Lululemon available on Tata CLiQ platforms
Alongside the physical store, Lululemon will be featured on Tata CLiQ's Luxury and Fashion platforms, so you can shop their collection online too.
Tata CLiQ's CEO called this move a "milestone," pointing out that more Indians are looking for "activewear that balances functionality and design."
Lululemon now in over 30 markets
This India launch is part of Lululemon's bigger plan to reach new markets: they have recently expanded into Poland, Greece, Hungary, and Romania as well.
The brand now has stores in over 30 markets across North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and mainland China.