Lululemon will open its 1st India store in New Delhi Business Jul 07, 2026

Lululemon, the Canadian activewear brand known for its stylish performance gear, is opening its very first India store at DLF Promenade, New Delhi, this autumn.

The launch comes through a partnership with Tata CLiQ and will offer apparel for yoga, running, tennis, and golf.

The store also aims to be more than just a shop: it will host community events with fitness groups and brand ambassadors.