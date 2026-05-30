Lumen Technologies LinkedIn post names Richard Evans for finance role

Job seekers criticize hiring transparency online

The slip-up quickly spread online, with job seekers upset about wasted time and feeling like they never had a fair shot.

One commenter shared their own story about being passed over for a job that appeared to have already been earmarked for someone else.

Others pointed out that companies sometimes have to post jobs publicly even if they're hiring internally.

One commenter put it simply: "At least they're being transparent about it instead of making people waste time interviewing for a job that's already decided. Still sucks to see, but some companies just legally have to post these even when the hire is locked in."

The whole thing reignited debates around fairness and transparency in hiring.