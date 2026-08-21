Lumino Industries launches IPO Aug 27 to raise ₹700cr
Lumino Industries is opening its IPO on August 27, looking to raise ₹700 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹78 and ₹82 each, and you'll need to buy at least one lot of 182 shares if you want in.
The subscription runs till August 31, with anchor investors getting a head start on August 25.
Lumino allocation details and ₹337cr debt
Most of the funds, ₹337 crore, are set aside for paying off debt, while some will go into upgrading equipment and facilities.
Shares are split up so that not more than 50% go to qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% to non-institutional investors (NII), and not less than 35% for retail investors.
If all goes as planned, Lumino will list on BSE and NSE by September 3.
Lumino FY26 profits ₹160cr revenue ₹2,041cr
In FY26, Lumino saw profits jump by 28.4% to ₹160 crore and revenue rise 6.4%, hitting ₹2,041 crore.
The IPO is being managed by Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, JM Financial, and Monarch Networth Capital.