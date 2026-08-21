Lumino Industries launches IPO Aug 27 to raise ₹700cr

Most of the funds, ₹337 crore, are set aside for paying off debt, while some will go into upgrading equipment and facilities.

Shares are split up so that not more than 50% go to qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% to non-institutional investors (NII), and not less than 35% for retail investors.

If all goes as planned, Lumino will list on BSE and NSE by September 3.