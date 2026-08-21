Lumino Industries opens ₹700Cr IPO priced ₹78-82 per share

The fresh funds will help Lumino pay off debt, buy new equipment, and upgrade its manufacturing facility.

If you're thinking about investing, 35% of shares are set aside for retail buyers like you, 50% go to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), and 15% go to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Bidding wraps up on August 31, and Lumino plans to list on BSE and NSE by September 3.