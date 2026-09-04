Lumino Industries shares jump 41.5% to ₹116.08 in BSE debut
Business
Lumino Industries made a splashy stock market entrance, with shares jumping 41.5% above their IPO price to reach ₹116.08 on Friday, September 4, 2026.
The company started trading at ₹110 on the BSE, already a big leap from its issue price, and even touched an intraday high of ₹119 on Thursday, September 3, 2026.
Analysts cautious after ₹700cr IPO
The ₹700-crore IPO was wildly popular, getting subscribed 118.12 times as investors rushed in from all corners.
Lumino plans to use the funds for paying off debt and growing the business.
Analysts are impressed by its strong profits but note that heavy reliance on government contracts could be risky; they suggest early investors consider booking some gains and recommend new buyers wait for things to settle down.