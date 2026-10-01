Lumio raises $12 million led by Blume Ventures, posts ₹100cr GMV
Lumio, the electronics startup behind Vision Smart TVs and Aura speakers, just scored $12 million in Series A funding led by Blume Ventures.
In roughly 18 months after Circuit House Technologies launched Lumio's first smart TVs, Lumio has already crossed ₹100 crore in GMV within 13 months of commercial sales and delivered to over 35,000 homes (pretty impressive growth for a newcomer).
Lumio expands service across 19,000+ pins
With this new funding, Lumio plans to step up its R&D game: think smarter TVs, better projectors, and more cool home devices.
They're also working on expanding after-sales support across more than 19,000 PIN codes and rolling out an AI-powered content discovery feature in nine Indian languages.
Sajith Pai, Partner at Blume Ventures, said, "India's 30-35 million affluent households are rethinking their living rooms and no longer default to established names."