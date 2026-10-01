Lumio raises $12 million led by Blume Ventures, posts ₹100cr GMV

Lumio, the electronics startup behind Vision Smart TVs and Aura speakers, just scored $12 million in Series A funding led by Blume Ventures.

In roughly 18 months after Circuit House Technologies launched Lumio's first smart TVs, Lumio has already crossed ₹100 crore in GMV within 13 months of commercial sales and delivered to over 35,000 homes (pretty impressive growth for a newcomer).