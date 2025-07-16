Lupin debuts generic eye medication in US market

Loteprednol gel helps with post-surgery eye pain and swelling, while Prednisolone suspension tackles steroid-responsive eye inflammation. The markets for these meds are pretty big—$29 million and $198 million, respectively—so more people can now access affordable treatment.

Both medications manufactured in India

Both meds are made in India at Lupin's Pithampur plant.

With exclusive rights to launch Loteprednol first, Lupin gets a head start against big names like Bausch & Lomb.

This move boosts their presence in the US generics scene and gives patients more options for their eye care.