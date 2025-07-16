Lupin debuts generic eye medication in US market
Lupin just dropped two new generic eye medications in the US—Loteprednol Etabonate Gel and Prednisolone Acetate Suspension.
These are wallet-friendly versions of popular brand-name drugs, now available for prescription.
Loteprednol gel and prednisolone suspension tackle different eye issues
Loteprednol gel helps with post-surgery eye pain and swelling, while Prednisolone suspension tackles steroid-responsive eye inflammation.
The markets for these meds are pretty big—$29 million and $198 million, respectively—so more people can now access affordable treatment.
Both medications manufactured in India
Both meds are made in India at Lupin's Pithampur plant.
With exclusive rights to launch Loteprednol first, Lupin gets a head start against big names like Bausch & Lomb.
This move boosts their presence in the US generics scene and gives patients more options for their eye care.