Lupin gets FDA approval in US for modafinil tablets
Lupin just scored US Food and Drug Administration approval for its modafinil tablets, which help adults stay awake if they struggle with narcolepsy, sleep apnea, or shift work disorder.
These tablets are basically a generic version of Provigil and open up new treatment options in the US.
It's great news for anyone dealing with serious sleepiness.
Lupin stock ₹2,111 YUVEZZI deal
Lupin's stock closed at ₹2,111 (down from its recent high but still above last year's low) with a market cap of ₹96,528.82 crore.
The company has also been expanding globally, with its subsidiary VISUfarma B.V. recently signing an exclusive licensing agreement with Visus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Tenpoint Therapeutics, to commercialize, market, promote, distribute and sell YUVEZZI.
With this latest approval, Lupin looks set to strengthen its presence in the US market even further.