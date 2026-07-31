Lupin gets US FDA approval for diazepam prefilled syringes
Business
Lupin, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, just got the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration for its diazepam injection, basically a generic version of Valium used to manage anxiety.
The injection comes in handy prefilled syringes (10 mg/2 mL), making it easy for doctors to use.
Lupin enters $77.9 million US market
With this approval, Lupin is stepping into a $77.9 million market in the US.
On top of that, it has also launched sugammadex injection (used during surgeries to reverse muscle relaxants) on the same day.
These moves show Lupin is serious about growing its lineup and presence in the US market.