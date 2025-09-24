Lupin gets US FDA nod for HIV drug

Biktarvy pulled in $16.2 billion in US sales

Biktarvy pulled in $16.2 billion in US sales over the past year, so Lupin's entry could be huge.

Meanwhile, their Pune plant was recently inspected by the FDA—they got four observations and say they'll fix them on time.

Just last week, Lupin also scored another FDA approval for a cancer drug used in multiple myeloma.