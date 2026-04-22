Lupin launches FDA-approved generic dapagliflozin and metformin extended-release in US. Business Apr 22, 2026

Lupin just rolled out its generic version of dapagliflozin and metformin extended-release tablets in the US after getting a green light from the US Food and Drug Administration.

This launch means more affordable options for people managing diabetes, giving Lupin a stronger foothold in the American market.