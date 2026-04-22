Lupin launches FDA-approved generic dapagliflozin and metformin extended-release in US.
Business
Lupin just rolled out its generic version of dapagliflozin and metformin extended-release tablets in the US after getting a green light from the US Food and Drug Administration.
This launch means more affordable options for people managing diabetes, giving Lupin a stronger foothold in the American market.
Lupin tablets available in 4 strengths
The new tablets match Xigduo XR and are available in four strengths: 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1,000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, and 10 mg/1,000 mg.
By expanding its diabetes lineup with cost-friendly choices, Lupin is aiming to make treatment more accessible for patients requiring combination therapy for blood sugar control.