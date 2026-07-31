Lupin launches FDA-approved generic sugammadex injection in US market
Business
Lupin just rolled out its generic version of sugammadex injection in the US after getting FDA approval.
This medicine helps wake up patients from muscle relaxants used during surgery.
The launch was officially announced on Friday.
Single-dose vials reverse surgical muscle relaxants
Lupin's sugammadex comes in two single-dose vials (200 mg/2 mL and 500 mg/5 mL) for both adults and children aged two and up.
It works by reversing the effects of common muscle relaxants used in surgeries.
This move also marks the US launch.