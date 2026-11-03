Lupin launches Raltegravir in US eligible for 180-day generic exclusivity
Business
Lupin just rolled out its Raltegravir 600-mg tablets in the US after getting a green light from the FDA. Because it was first to file, Lupin is eligible for 180-day generic drug exclusivity.
The drug matches Merck's Isentress HD and is used alongside other medications to treat HIV-1 in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 40kg.
Raltegravir $26 million US sales bolster Lupin
This launch follows another FDA approval for its Amifampridine tablets, giving it more exclusivity time.
With Raltegravir's annual US sales around $26 million (as of September 2026), these wins are helping Lupin carve out a bigger spot in the American generics market.
Investors seem happy, with shares rising on the news.